Massachusetts

Two arrested, multiple people injured in brawl at The Big E over the weekend

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday

By Marc Fortier

Two people were arrested and multiple people injured in a brawl at The Big E fair over the weekend.

West Springfield police said multiple Big E patrol officers, Hampden County Sheriff's deputies and West Springfield detectives were called to Industrial Avenue on the fairgrounds around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of a large fight with injuries.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Upon arrival, officers said they found multiple victims who had sustained various injuries, some of which required medical attention and even hospitalization. Additionally, a large group of people, some previously known to police, were seen fleeing the area and the fairgrounds onto Memorial Avenue.

Police detained James Stanley, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Levi Stanley, of Amherst, New Hampshire, in the area of Gate 8 on Memorial Avenue and took them into custody. Following an on-scene investigation, they were charged with disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property over $1,200 and assault and battery.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

After they were taken to the West Springfield Police Department, police said it was learned that James Stanley had stolen items from at least one of the assaulted victims, and he was also charged with unarmed robbery.

The Big E released a statement Monday responding to the incident.

"An isolated incident occurred on the fairgrounds over the weekend," the statement said. "Thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of our security team, the West Springfield Police Department and other law enforcement personnel, the situation was quickly and professionally contained. We commend them for their rapid response and the discretion with which they managed the matter."

Local

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Local reaction to apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump in Florida

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Warm and dry weather continues, changes expected by midweek

"The safety of our guests remains our top priority, and we want to reassure the public that The Big E continues to be a safe, family-friendly environment. Our security team is well-equipped and adaptable, ensuring that any situation on the grounds is handled efficiently to maintain a positive experience for all attendees.

The Big E opened Friday and runs through Sept. 29.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us