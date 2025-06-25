Two arrested, several hospitalized after robbery and car chase ends in Stamford

Two people have been arrested following a robbery and car chase that ended in Stamford Wednesday night.

A car involved in a robbery of a NYPD officer was spotted coming into Connecticut. Police said the car was exiting the Interstate 95 entrance ramp the wrong way.

The driver then went up the wrong way on Summer Street in Stamford.

That led to a trooper, that was chasing the driver, getting struck by another vehicle, shutting down the area for two hours.

The impact of the crash caused the police cruiser to hit another vehicle, causing it to rotate and hit a parked car, according to police.

The trooper and three others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver got away again and then ditched the car on the Merritt Parkway. The driver and a woman inside took off running, according to authorities.

They were eventually caught hiding in someone's yard. It's unknown what charges the two people are facing.

All of the vehicles involved in the crash sustained heavy damage and had to be towed.

The crash remains under investigation.