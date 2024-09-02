Two arrested in connection to string of tire and rim thefts in Hartford

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of tire and rim thefts off cars in Hartford.

The police department said they formed a task force focused on identifying and arresting those responsible for the increasing number of tire and rim thefts in the capitol city.

Officers with the task force saw two men in the act of stealing tires and rims off a car, and they were both taken into custody, according to police.

The thieves face charges for third-degree larceny and interfering with police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators have identified several others who are believed to be involved in the string of thefts. More arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.