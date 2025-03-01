2 people burned after box truck explosion in Mansfield

Mansfield

Two people have burn injuries after an explosion involving a box truck in Mansfield Friday night.

Fire officials responded to the area of Conantville Road and Overlook Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

One of the people injured was taken to a burn center in Rhode Island with second-degree burns. The other person hurt was taken to a local trauma center, firefighters said.

There were multiple explosions involving 20-pound propane cooking tanks, according to the fire department.

Officials believe both people were living in the truck that caught fire.

No other injures were reported. State and local fire marshals are investigating.

The road is partially closed. No additional information was immediately available.

