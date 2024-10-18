Two candidates look to unseat Himes in 4th Congressional District

After nearly 16 years down in Washington, Rep. Jim Himes feels like he knows what his voters are looking for.

“The Fourth District, in particular, has always put a premium on independent thought,” Himes, (D - 4th District), said.

He faces two opponents in his re-election bid that say he’s not serving those voters’ best interests, though.

Republican Michael Goldstein says Democrats, including Himes, have taken the country in the wrong direction.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“I think this country needs a lot of fixing and as a doctor I’ve spent my life healing and fixing things,” Goldstein said.

While Independent Party candidate Benjamin Wesley said he’s on the ballot to give voters an anti-war option.

“You can see the frustration, I think, in the American people in terms of what we do prioritize,” he said.

Himes said he wants to continue to serve the district by securing funding for transportation, which he sees as the key to Fairfield County’s economy.

He also wants to encourage more regional co-operation on housing. On immigration, he said the U.S. needs a comprehensive plan that includes some border security, a better asylum process and better policing of employers who hire undocumented migrants.

“The borders need to be secure,” Himes said. Now, the idea that you can snap your fingers and make them secure is a lie.”

Goldstein wants to cut spending, something he sees as a driver of inflation. He also wants to produce more energy, including nuclear energy, to help being costs down.

Additionally, he supports closing the border and having better policies about who gets let in to the country.

“Unfortunately, when you have the massive unvetted immigration, you also have people who are coming in that are undesirable,” Goldstein said.

Wesley’s main focus is changing some of the nation’s foreign policies, including moving to an anti-war policy.

He said that will result in a cut in military spending that, in turn, will mean more money for housing and other needs.

He also said the U.S. needs to change some of the foreign policies that he sees as the main drivers behind a massive spike in immigration.

“I personally don’t think that’s the main reason issue why we’re getting so much immigration,” Wesley said about border security. “I think it’s because we’re sanctioning Venezuela.”

The three candidates have very different views on Israel.

Goldstein believes the U.S. should stand fully behind Israel against Iran, while Himes said the U.S. should push Israel to take an approach that allows for humanitarian relief in Gaza.

Wesley said the U.S. should use whatever leverage it has to force an immediate ceasefire.

Himes and Wesley do agree in their support for codifying abortion protections provided under Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Goldstein said abortion access should be a decision left to each state.