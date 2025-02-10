CT Lottery

Two Cash5 tickets won jackpots on Saturday

There were two Cash5 jackpot winners on Saturday and they both won $86,297.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 7-11-13-14-15.

One of the two winning tickets was sold at Middlebury Sunoco at 550 Middlebury Road in Middlebury and the other was sold at Stanley Foodmart at 406 Huntington Turnpike in Bridgeport, according to the CT Lottery.

The winners have until Aug. 7 to claim the prizes.

