Two Charged After Child Buying iPhone Was Robbed, Threatened in Bridgeport: Police

A child who met up with other children to buy an iPhone was robbed in Bridgeport and police have arrested two minors.

Police said the robbery happened on Feb. 23 after the victim contacted other minors on Snapchat about an Apple iPhone that was listed for sale and they reached an agreement for the victim to buy the phone for $200.

He rode his bicycle to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Laurel Avenue, near Walgreens in Bridgeport, to meet the sellers and buy the phone.

But when he got there, he was given a different phone than the one listed for sale on Snapchat, got suspicious and one of the suspects pressed a hard object against the victim’s side and threatened to kill him and strip him naked if he did not comply with their instructions, police said.

The victim was forced to walk to a less populated area on Laurel Avenue, where two suspects searched his pockets, took his $200, then ran off, police said.

When the victim got back home, he told his parents what happened and they notified school administrators.

The Bridgeport Police Department's Robbery Squad obtained two arrest warrants for Tuesday and the suspects were taken into custody Wednesday.

They have been charged with robbery in the first degree and threatening in the first degree and they were transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

They are expected to appear in juvenile court on Thursday.