Two Charged in Connection With September Bomb Threat at Newington High School

Newington police have arrested two people in connection with a bomb threat that was called into Newington High School in September.

Police said they arrested two males Thursday in connection with the bomb threat on Sept. 22., which led the school to be evacuated while police and bomb-sniffing dogs checked the building until it was deemed safe.

One suspect was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the first-degree, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident in the first degree, harassment in the second degree, conspiracy to commit harassment in the second degree, misuse of the 911 system and criminal impersonation.

The other was charged with conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident in the first degree, harassment in the second degree, conspiracy to commit harassment in the second degree, criminal impersonation and conspiracy to misuse of the 911 system.