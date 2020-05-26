Naugatuck

Two Charged in Naugatuck Home Invasion

Booking photos of Nasir Blow and Jacarri Pettway
Naugatuck Police

Three women were held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Naugatuck and the men who are accused of breaking into the apartment stole thousands of dollars in cash, dozens of expensive  sneakers and other items, according to Naugatuck police.

Police said they responded to the apartment on Horton Hill Road just before noon on Memorial Day and learned that three men in masks had broken in, held the women at gunpoint and stole more than $14,000 in cash, dozens of high-end sneakers, three videogame consoles and a laptop.

Using a cell phone, police tracked the suspects to Bridgeport and the people ran from the vehicle when police tried to stop the vehicle.

Police said they apprehended two of the four people who were in the vehicle and recovered evidence, including a gun believed to have been used during the robbery. Investigators are trying to identify the other two people.

Nasir Omari Blow, 22, of Bridgeport, was charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree,  conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the second degree, and conspiracy to commit home invasion.

Jacarri Pettway, 20, of Bridgeport, was charged with home invasion, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the second degree and conspiracy to commit home invasion.

Bond for both was set at $50,000.

Naugatuck
