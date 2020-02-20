Two Charged With Murder at Hartford Motel in January

Police have arrested two men suspected in the murder of of a 23-year-old man who was found at a motel in Hartford on Jan. 12.

Officers received a 911 call from the Super 8 Motel on West Service Road around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 12 from someone who said there was an unresponsive person in one of the rooms of the motel and first responders found 23-year-old Kashnielle Haye, of Hartford, with trauma to his head and face inside of his rented room on the second floor.

Haye was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said it appeared there had been a struggle within the room.

On Thursday, Hartford police said they arrested two men on Wednesday night. They have been charged with felony murder, criminal attempted robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree. They will be arraigned this morning.

Two arrests made in the shooting homicide from the @super8 hotel on January 12th. Two adult male suspects arrested last night, charged w/ Felony Murder, Criminal Attempt Robbery 1st, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st. Arraignment this morning. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/sioemPtogd — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 20, 2020

Police have not released the men's names.

