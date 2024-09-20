Two children arrested after investigation into school threats in Meriden

Meriden police have arrested two children after investigating school threats and another investigation into another is underway.

On Thursday, Meriden police investigated two separate instances of possible school threats posted on Facebook and Snapchat after Meriden school officials notified them and they said they have arrested two minors from Meriden.

During the other investigation, police identified another child from Meriden and the detective division is continuing to investigate.

Police said both investigations stem from children re-posting “one of numerous social media posts that have been circulating on numerous social media platforms all over the state of Connecticut.”

They said this has been happening across the state over the last couple of weeks, as well as in several other states across the country, and Meriden police take all threats of school violence seriously and they will investigate any threat.

Meriden School Superintendent, Mark Benigni, sent the following notification to the parents and staff of all the Meriden public schools:

“I am sorry for the late message this evening. We have been working closely with the Meriden Police Department as they continue to investigate online threats to our middle schools.

“These online threats have been occurring across the state and nation, and people appear to be reposting them. These matters are taken very seriously, and reposting threats will lead to serious consequences. The Meriden Police Department has made two arrests and will have school resource officers or patrol officers at our middle schools tomorrow for precautionary measures.

“Thank you for all of your support.”