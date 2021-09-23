Two Children Found Alone in Naugatuck Home Containing ‘Numerous' Firearms, Cocaine: State Police

State police investigators executing a narcotics search warrant in Naugatuck Thursday morning found two minor children home alone along with numerous firearms, cocaine and narcotics packaging, police said.

Police said the Department of Children and Families was notified and took custody of both children. Their ages are unknown at this point, police said.

After the search warrant was executed, police noticed the targets of the warrant diving by the house, police said. According to police, the male target was driving with a female passenger in his car and was under violation of a full protective order. The driver did not stop the car, pulled into a driveway and ran away, police said.

Police said the man threw a weapon and drugs as he was running, which police were able to later recover. State police found the male suspect hiding and are now seeking an arrest warrant on "numerous charges."

The woman was taken into custody by state police and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics in a school zone, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, operating a drug factory and two counts of risk of injury and interfering, according to police.

Area schools were placed into a brief lockdown as a result of the incident.