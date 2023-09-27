Connecticut

Two Connecticut cities included in list of best in the country for women

New Haven skyline
WalletHub has ranked the best cities for women in 2023 and two in Connecticut made the list.

WalletHub said in its ranking that while women make up the highest percentage of the population in some areas of the country, women are not always in the best location to maximize their potential.

Based on what WalletHub called 15 key indicators, it ranked 182 cities.

Columbia, Maryland came in in first place, New Haven came in 83rd and Bridgeport came in 116th.

Of all the cities on the list, Bridgeport also came in fifth for the highest women’s life expectancy at birth.

These cities in the region made the list:

  • South Burlington, VT: 2
  • Yonkers, NY: 9
  • Jersey City, NJ: 12
  • Portland, ME: 15
  • Worcester, MA: 36
  • Warwick, RI: 52
  • Burlington, VT: 54
  • New York, NY: 56
  • Lewiston, ME: 66
  • Nashua, NH: 68
  • Buffalo, NY: 71
  • Boston, MA: 72
  • New Haven, CT: 83
  • Manchester, NH: 88
  • Bridgeport, CT: 116
  • Providence, RI: 128
  • Newark, NJ: 135

See the report here.

