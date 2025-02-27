Two Connecticut colleges named among most beautiful campuses in the US

A travel magazine named Wesleyan and Yale universities among the most beautiful college campuses in the United States.

Wesleyan University in Middletown was praised for the architecture of the Olin Library, Harriman Hall, Shaklin Hall and the former Hall Chemistry Building. The buildings on campus feature old Greek architecture.

The magazine, called Conde Nast Traveler, noted architects for their creation of Penn Station and the Brooklyn Museum.

Yale University in New Haven was praised for Osborn Memorial Laboratories, known to be the most eye-catching building on campus. The building houses the biology department on campus.

