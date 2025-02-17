Two Connecticut hotels make 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners list

Forbes Travel Guide is celebrating what it deems the world’s most luxurious hotels and two in Connecticut have made the 2025 Star Award Winners list.

“Behind every Forbes Travel Guide Star Award lies a thousand small gestures: the concierge who tracks down a hidden café beloved by locals, the chef who sources ingredients from a generations-old farm, the spa therapist who crafts custom aromatherapy blends from native flowers. From established luxury capitals to emerging destinations, the 2,187 award recipients for 2025 demonstrate that true luxury is not measured in thread counts or square feet, but in moments of genuine connection,” the Forbes Travel Guide website says.

The ratings include five-star, four-star and recommended.

The guide rated the Mayflower Inn & Spa in Washington and the Sky Tower at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville as “recommended.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Mayflower Inn & Spa, Washington

“Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection, a country inn located less than two hours from New York City, evokes the feeling and elegance of an English countryside hotel,” the guide says.

Read more here.

Sky Tower at Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

“Sky Tower at Mohegan Sun welcomes you with a huge sparkling, hand-beaded tapestry that sets the tone for the Tribal-inspired ambiance that flows through the massive entertainment and hospitality complex,” the Forbes write-up says.

Read more here.

Learn more about the hotel here.