Two Connecticut residents dead after Christmas Eve crash in Rhode Island

Two people from Connecticut have died after a car crash in Rhode Island on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Hartford Pike in Foster, Rhode Island. Authorities saw two vehicles with heavy front-end damage in the eastbound lane.

A car traveling westbound crossed over into the opposite direction of traffic to try to pass several vehicles when it struck another car head-on, according to police.

The driver of the car that caused the crash was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Aaron McCrory, of Danielson.

A passenger in the other car also died as a result of the crash. She has been identified as Sandi Brooks, of Vernon.

The other driver was hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.