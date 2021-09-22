Two Connecticut Residents Win Big After CT Lottery Draw

Check those tickets! Two lucky Connecticut residents hit the jackpot last night as a result of the Lucky For Life and Mega Millions drawings.

A $1 million Mega Millions winner from Wallingford won big from winning numbers 36-41-45-51-56 with a Mega Ball number of 13 and a Megaplier number of 3.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The second resident from South Glastonbury won $25,000 a year for life after winning the prize ticket of 1-5-37-44-48 with a Lucky Ball of 6.

According to CT Lottery, the minimum guaranteed amount a Lucky for Life winner can receive is $25,000 for 20 years, but winners who live longer will receive prize payments for the rest of their actual lifespan.

Tonight, CT Lottery will draw a Powerball winner with an expected prize of over $4 million.

The two winners will have until March 20, 2022, to claim their big prizes before their tickets expire.

Public lottery purchasers must be 18 or older and all players must be 21 or older to participate in placing sports wagers. For more information, visit the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.