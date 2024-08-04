Two credit card skimmers found at Montville 7/11

A Montville 7/11 on Sunday became the latest Connecticut retailer to find credit card skimmers attached to its registers.

Montville police said employees at the Route 32 7/11 contacted authorities after a customer pointed out skimming devices on two of the store's credit card terminals.

Store employees are reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to determine when — and by whom — the skimmers were placed.

However, it is still unclear at this point how long the skimmers had been active before the customer discovered them.

Police are asking customers who made credit card purchases at the 7/11 to monitor their bank statements for any suspicious activity.

But the Montville 7/11 is just the most recent victim of the statewide uptick in skimming devices.

Fairfield police issued a warning early last month after a skimming device was found at a gas station ATM. Skimmers were later discovered at Big Y locations in Plainville and Naugatuck, as well as at Walmart stores in Naugatuck, Stratford and Cromwell. A credit card skimmer was also found at LaBonne's Markets in Prospect.