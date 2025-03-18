Shelton

Two CT businesses are labeled as the most innovative companies in the world

By Anyssa McCalla

Two Connecticut businesses are ranked under the the world's 50 most innovative companies of 2025.

Budderfly in Shelton is ranked 25 on the list.

According to Fast Company, the company takes over customers' utility bills, uses AI to monitor energy use and pays for the facilities upgrades.

The company helps with energy reduction for companies with solar carports, EV chargers and heating/cooling systems.

They have worked with McDonalds, Applebee's and Orange Theory, making their portfolio revenue more than $200 million.

Athletic Brewing in Milford is ranked 32 on the list.

The company sells nonalcoholic beverages worldwide with another location in San Diego, California.

According to the Fast Company, the company was set to sell nearly 15 million cans in the first few weeks of this year.

The company is set to be online by the end of the year.

This article tagged under:

SheltonMilford
