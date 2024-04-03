Connecticut

Two CT chefs chosen as finalists for 2024 James Beard Awards

By Lia Holmes

This year's James Beard Awards, renowned in the culinary world for their prestige, have named two chefs from Connecticut as finalists.

2024 finalists from CT:

What's next:

The champions in each category will be announced during a ceremony set to take place on June 10 in Chicago.

"James Beard Awards represent a pinnacle of achievement in the culinary industry, and these nominations underscore the exceptional talent and dedication of both these Connecticut chefs,” said Scott Dolch, President & CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.  “We are thrilled to congratulate Renee and David on being named finalists. This is a testament to their exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for the culinary arts in Connecticut.”

The Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991. This is one of five separate recognition programs of the James Beard Awards.

