Two CT chefs chosen as finalists for 2024 James Beard Awards

This year's James Beard Awards, renowned in the culinary world for their prestige, have named two chefs from Connecticut as finalists.

2024 finalists from CT:

Renee Touponce, the first Connecticut chef to secure a finalist spot for 'Outstanding Chef'. Touponce was nominated in 2023 for 'Best Chef in the Northeast'.

David Standridge, a finalist for 'Best Chef in the Northeast'.

What's next:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The champions in each category will be announced during a ceremony set to take place on June 10 in Chicago.

"James Beard Awards represent a pinnacle of achievement in the culinary industry, and these nominations underscore the exceptional talent and dedication of both these Connecticut chefs,” said Scott Dolch, President & CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association. “We are thrilled to congratulate Renee and David on being named finalists. This is a testament to their exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for the culinary arts in Connecticut.”

The Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991. This is one of five separate recognition programs of the James Beard Awards.