Two-day free dental clinic opens at New Britain High School

A line wrapped around New Britain High School Friday for the 18th Connecticut Mission of Mercy free dental clinic.

“We provide free dental services to the underserved in Connecticut,” Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach Dr. Eve Marie Perugini said.

Doors opened at 7 a.m. but crowds were outside hours before with some patients sitting in lawn chairs. Organizers said it shows the need for dental services in the area. It is something they have mixed emotions about.

“It is heartwarming but all saddening at the same time. It shouldn't be this way,” executive director Lisa Perry-Swain said.

“I am very grateful we got the word out and that we are going to help so many people today have beautiful smiles. I know it's difficult for people to find dental care and be able to afford dental care,” Dr. Perugini added.

The services are available to anyone, first-come, first-serve. Dr. Perugini said through the years, they have seen many veterans at the chair.

“It's an important piece of the Mission of Mercy; it is a priority for our doctors because many of them served and trained in the military as well. So, this is one way we can say thank you,” Dr. Perugini said.

Dental services include X-rays, cleanings, fillings, root canals and much more. The two-day clinic costs about $500,000 to put on.

“First we find a space, then we have to raise the funding, so we really hope that more funders give us more funding to keep these moving forward,” Perry-Swain said.

Doctors hope to provide dental care to 1,100 patients in total. Doors open again Saturday at 7 a.m.

“So, the earlier the better if people chose to come out,” Dr. Perugini said.