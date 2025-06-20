New Britain

Two-day free dental clinic opens at New Britain High School

The Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreached is hosting the 18th Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic on Friday, June 20 and Saturday June 21 at New Britain High School.

By Briceyda Landaverde

NBC Connecticut

A line wrapped around New Britain High School Friday for the 18th Connecticut Mission of Mercy free dental clinic. 

“We provide free dental services to the underserved in Connecticut,” Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach Dr. Eve Marie Perugini said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Doors opened at 7 a.m. but crowds were outside hours before with some patients sitting in lawn chairs. Organizers said it shows the need for dental services in the area. It is something they have mixed emotions about.

“It is heartwarming but all saddening at the same time. It shouldn't be this way,” executive director Lisa Perry-Swain said. 

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“I am very grateful we got the word out and that we are going to help so many people today have beautiful smiles. I know it's difficult for people to find dental care and be able to afford dental care,” Dr. Perugini added. 

The services are available to anyone, first-come, first-serve. Dr. Perugini said through the years, they have seen many veterans at the chair. 

“It's an important piece of the Mission of Mercy; it is a priority for our doctors because many of them served and trained in the military as well. So, this is one way we can say thank you,” Dr. Perugini said. 

Local

North Branford 14 mins ago

Serious crash closes Route 80 in North Branford

Hartford 29 mins ago

Man accused in crash that killed Hartford Detective Bobby Garten to be sentenced Friday

Dental services include X-rays, cleanings, fillings, root canals and much more. The two-day clinic costs about $500,000 to put on. 

“First we find a space, then we have to raise the funding, so we really hope that more funders give us more funding to keep these moving forward,” Perry-Swain said. 

Doctors hope to provide dental care to 1,100 patients in total. Doors open again Saturday at 7 a.m. 

“So, the earlier the better if people chose to come out,” Dr. Perugini said.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us