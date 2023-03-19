23-Year-Old Mass. Man, Conn. Woman Killed When Speeding Car Flips in Holliston

Two 23-year-olds died late Saturday night when the car they were in rolled over and struck a tree in Holliston, Massachusetts, police said.

Holliston police have identified the two victims as Joshua Taylor, of Holliston, and Haley Gens, of Connecticut.

According to police, Taylor was behind the wheel and speeding shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Highland Street, near the high school.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle flipped over, exiting the roadway and slamming into a tree. Taylor and Gens were both pronounced dead on scene.

Police have said the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed but did not immediately say that was the cause of the fatal crash.

The crash remains under investigation by state and local police, as well as the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Holliston police were assisted on scene by the city's fire department, as well as the Ashland police and fire departments.