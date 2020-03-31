Cromwell

Two Dead, Including Teen, After Crash in Route 9 in Cromwell

Cars on Route 9 in Cromwell after fatal crash
NBC Connecticut

Two people, including a 16-year-old girl, are dead after a driver lost control of a vehicle on Route 9 South in Cromwell on Monday night and police said one of the people who died had been dragged by a vehicle.

The vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, was heading south on Route 9, near exit 20S in Cromwell at 10:16 p.m. when the driver lost control, went off the road and rolled over, according to state police.

The driver suffered what police called a “possible injury.”

One passenger was transported to Hartford Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other passenger was thrown from the vehicle and was struck by an “unknown” vehicle on the highway and dragged several feet, according to state police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified one of the passengers who died as 16-year-old Chloe Russell, of Middletown. The name of the other passenger is not known, according to a report from state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper First Class John Wilson at 860-534-1098.

This article tagged under:

Cromwellroute 9
