Two Dead After Crash in Southington

Two men are dead after a crash in Southington on Saturday night and police said the people killed were half-brothers.

Police said they responded to a one-vehicle crash along the reservoir on Andrews Street, between Long Bottom Road and Caretaker Road, at 8:44 p.m. Saturday and it appears that the driver of a Honda CR-V heading northeast on Andrews Street, toward New Britain, lost control on a curve, crossed the double yellow line and hit several large rocks and the guard rail.

Four people were in the vehicle and the two backseat passengers, 21-year-old Kii Glover and 22-year-old Kaivon Glover, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The other two people were transported to the hospital and their injuries are not life threatening.

Anyone with information should call Officer Ryan Lair at (860) 621-0101 or email at rlair@southingtonpolice.org.

