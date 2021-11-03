Wallingford

Two Dead After Crash on Route 68 in Wallingford

Crash on Route 68 in Wallingford
Submitted Photo

Two people have died after a crash Tuesday in Wallingford.

Police said a 2022 Hyundai Tuscon and a 2014 Subaru Forester collided head-on on Route 68, just west of North Farms Road, around 3:37 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police identified the driver of the Subaru Forester as 83-year-old Prabhudas Patel, of Wallingford, and the driver

of the Hyundai Tuscon as Stephanie Napolitano, 46, of Meriden.

Local

Uber Eats 18 mins ago

Connecticut Has Some of the Country's Pickiest Eaters According To Uber Eats

mohegan sun 22 mins ago

Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mohegan Sun Will Be $25 for 25 Hours Only

Patel and Napolitano were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where they both were later pronounced dead, police said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe Patel was driving east on Route 68 when the Forester collided with Napolitano’s Hyundai Tuscon was going west.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Christian Evans at 203-294-2819.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us