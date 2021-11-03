Two Dead After Crash on Route 68 in Wallingford

Two people have died after a crash Tuesday in Wallingford.

Police said a 2022 Hyundai Tuscon and a 2014 Subaru Forester collided head-on on Route 68, just west of North Farms Road, around 3:37 p.m.

Police identified the driver of the Subaru Forester as 83-year-old Prabhudas Patel, of Wallingford, and the driver

of the Hyundai Tuscon as Stephanie Napolitano, 46, of Meriden.

Patel and Napolitano were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where they both were later pronounced dead, police said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe Patel was driving east on Route 68 when the Forester collided with Napolitano’s Hyundai Tuscon was going west.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Christian Evans at 203-294-2819.