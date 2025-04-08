New Haven

Two killed in shooting in New Haven

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

Two people were killed in a shooting in New Haven on Monday night.

Police officers responded to the area of Goffe Street and Winter Street around 9:50 p.m. when they received reports that people had been shot and they found two victims at the scene, police said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

One victim died at the scene and the other died at the hospital, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us