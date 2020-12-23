Bridgeport

Two Detained in Connection With Bank Robbery in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police have detained two people in connection with a bank robbery in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at TD Bank at approximately 5 p.m.

Officials said a threatening note was displayed at the bank. No weapons were used.

Police said they began tracking a subject and car that they believed was involved in the robbery. Officers saw a car in the area of Chopsey Hill Road and Platt Street traveling at a high speed.

Police then took the person they believed robbed the bank into custody. They also located an item described as the bank bad in the 300th block of Exeter Street.

Another person was also detained in the 100th block of Pitt Street at approximately 6 p.m. Their car was also taken into police custody.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

