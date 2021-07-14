Two Employees of West Hartford Dunkin' Donuts Injured During Robbery

Two employees of a Dunkin’ Donuts in West Hartford were injured when they tried to stop a robbery Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 450 S. Main St. just before 9 p.m. to investigate the robbery.

Police said two employees suffered minor injuries while trying to prevent the theft. No weapons were used.

No information was immediately available on how much money was taken.

Police are searching for two robbers and ask anyone with information to call the West Hartford Police Department Detective Division at (860) 523-5203.