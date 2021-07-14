West Hartford

Two Employees of West Hartford Dunkin' Donuts Injured During Robbery

west-hartford-police-generic
NBC Connecticut

Two employees of a Dunkin’ Donuts in West Hartford were injured when they tried to stop a robbery Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 450 S. Main St. just before 9 p.m. to investigate the robbery.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said two employees suffered minor injuries while trying to prevent the theft. No weapons were used.

Local

Dunkin Donuts Park 1 hour ago

Team Israel Baseball Team to Play in CT Today, Tomorrow, Before Olympics

Greenwich 2 hours ago

Greenwich Woman Killed in Crash

No information was immediately available on how much money was taken.

Police are searching for two robbers and ask anyone with information to call the West Hartford Police Department Detective Division at (860) 523-5203.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us