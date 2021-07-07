Two Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After 56 Animals Removed From Wolcott Home

Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after animal control removed 56 animals, cats, living and dead, from a Wolcott home in May.

Norman Michaud, 61, and Jaime Langdeau, 45, are both facing animal cruelty charges after an investigation that began in May.

According to the arrest warrant, police said they responded to a home on Spring Street on May 8 for a medical assist, which turned out to be a death.

Responding officers said the house was in disarray, with "deplorable conditions" and that the "conditions made breathing difficult." There were litter boxes and animal feces and urine visible and multiple cats in the home.

Over the court of multiple days, animal control removed 56 animals from the home, 47 live and nine dead. Most of the animals were cats, some of which were living in the walls. One cat had an improperly amputated paw, and there was a dog that was in bad health, police said.

Animal control said there was a history of complaints at the address and that they had previously removed animals from the property.

Michaud and Langdeau did cooperate with the investigation, according to the arrest warrant, and signed over the animals.

Michaud has been arrested and charged with 41 counts of animal cruelty. Police are still looking for Langdeau, who is facing 15 counts of cruelty to animals.

After authorities inspected the home, it was condemned.

Police said at the time of the initial investigation that the human death was “untimely,” but does not appear suspicious.