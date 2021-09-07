Two Families Displaced After Fire in Bloomfield

Two families are displaced after a fire at a duplex in Bloomfield Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said they were called to 14 Talcottville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a report of heavy fire. Crews knocked down the bulk of the fire quickly, but one firefighter suffered a minor leg injury during the response. They are expected to be OK.

No other injuries were reported. Seven people live in the building, which was deemed uninhabitable at this time. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.