Two firefighters injured quelling 3-alarm Middletown fire

Two firefighters are expected to be okay after they were injured while working to quell a multi-alarm fire in Middletown Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a machine shop over on Liberty Street near St. John Church and spread to the building next door.

Fire officials say the contents inside the shop helped contribute to the size of the flames.

"Internally, a lot of machine oil, millings from the machine operation with what they do and that produced a heavy fire condition and got it into the roof and through the roof," said Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron.

Seven adults and one child that were in the adjacent building were displaced due to the amount of water damage. All eight are being assisted by the Red Cross.

One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury and another injured their knee as they were putting out the flames. Both were taken to Middlesex Hospital with what are considered to be minor injuries.

The business suffered extensive damage, especially to its roof. Chief Woron noted that Sunday's high temperatures also played a factor in quelling the fire.

“The other was the heat and humidity, rotating the fire crews in and out of the building, rehabbing them and getting them back in," added Chief Woron.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.