West Hartford

Two firefighters injured in house fire in West Hartford

By Anyssa McCalla

KXTX_Wx_Facebook_Feb_14_2017_1200x675_877331011580.jpg
NBC Connecticut

Two firefighters were injured during a house fire in West Hartford Monday evening, according to the fire department.

The fire engulfed the back deck, garage, side of the home, trees, and cars in the driveway, according to firefighters.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Crews said the resident in the house and pets weren't injured. However, two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross is helping relocate the resident, according to firefighters.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The fire department said the blaze was contained in 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us