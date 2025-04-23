Two firefighters injured in house fire in West Hartford

Two firefighters were injured during a house fire in West Hartford Monday evening, according to the fire department.

The fire engulfed the back deck, garage, side of the home, trees, and cars in the driveway, according to firefighters.

Crews said the resident in the house and pets weren't injured. However, two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross is helping relocate the resident, according to firefighters.

The fire department said the blaze was contained in 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.