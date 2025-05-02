Two found dead after fire at Watertown home

Firefighters found two people dead after putting out a fire in a Watertown home on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a single-family home on Pleasantview Avenue in Oakville just before 4 a.m. and found a fully involved fire and a roof collapse.

The fire department said firefighters began attacking the fire from outside, knocked it down quickly and found two people dead inside the home.

Police have not released information on the two people who died.

No firefighters were injured.

Local and state fire marshals, as well as Watertown Police, are investigating in coordination with the Waterbury State's Attorney's Office.