Two found dead at Hamden home

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Hamden.

Police said officers responded to a residence on Hampton Road on Monday to check on someone and found two people dead.

The detective division is investigating and police said this appears to be an isolated domestic incident.

They said there is no known danger to the public.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Joseph Venditto at 203-230-8247.