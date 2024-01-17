Hamden

Two found dead at Hamden home

Hamden Police Department
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Hamden.

Police said officers responded to a residence on Hampton Road on Monday to check on someone and found two people dead.

The detective division is investigating and police said this appears to be an isolated domestic incident.

They said there is no known danger to the public.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Joseph Venditto at 203-230-8247.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us