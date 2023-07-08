Two Glastonbury men accused of seriously injuring egret

Two men have been charged after police say they intentionally injured an egret at a New London beach.
It happened on Monday, July 3 at Ocean Beach Park, according to police.
The attack left the egret seriously hurt. Two 18-year-old men from Glastonbury were arrested in connection with the attack.
A list of charges, as well as any further details in relation to the attack, weren't immediately available.
