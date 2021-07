Two Hartford Athletic coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed in a tweet Wednesday.

Head Coach Harry Watling and Assistant Coach Jon Stead have each tested positive for the virus. Both are isolating at home and following local and state health protocols, the tweet said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No other staff or players have tested positive.

Technical director and former Assistant Coach Luiz Silva will coach Saturday's match against Miami FC.