Union

Two hikers missing overnight at state park in Union found safe

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

Two hikers who were missing at Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union overnight are safe after being rescued Monday morning.

Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Environmental Conservation Police were called to respond to the park to find missing hikers.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Together, EnCon police, state police, the Union Fire Department and other responders searched for them on the ground and from the air.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, Memorial Day, a Connecticut State Police Search and Rescue Team found the two hikers unharmed, according to DEEP.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Union
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us