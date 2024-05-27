Two hikers missing overnight at state park in Union found safe

Two hikers who were missing at Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union overnight are safe after being rescued Monday morning.

Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Environmental Conservation Police were called to respond to the park to find missing hikers.

Together, EnCon police, state police, the Union Fire Department and other responders searched for them on the ground and from the air.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, Memorial Day, a Connecticut State Police Search and Rescue Team found the two hikers unharmed, according to DEEP.