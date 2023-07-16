Two homes, multiple cars struck in Bridgeport overturned vehicle accident

Bridgeport police are investigating an accident involving a car that hit two houses and multiple parked vehicles.

Authorities responded to multiple 911 calls from the 900 block of Chopsey Hill Road Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m.

A vehicle reportedly veered off the road, striking two houses and more than one parked car, before flipping over and landing upside down on another parked car.

There were four occupants in the vehicle, according to the office of emergency management and emergency communications. Bridgeport Fire Department recovered one of the occupants from the overturned car. The three other occupants were able to exit the vehicle on their own.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

All four people who were in the car were transported to the hospital, where they are being treated for significant injuries.

Police say that no one was injured in the two homes. There is extensive property damage to both houses.

It is unclear if any of the parked cars were damaged in the accident.