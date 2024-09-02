New Haven

Two homes sustain significant damage after New Haven fire

New Haven Fire Department

Two homes caught on fire and sustained significant damage in New Haven overnight.

The fire department said a home on Woolsey Street caught fire. The heavy fire in the back of the home caught the house next door on fire as well.

Both homes are heavily damaged, according to crews. Three people have been displaced, but firefighters believe that number could grow.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

