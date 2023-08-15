Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving boat on I-91 in Rocky Hill

Two people were taken to the hospital after several vehicles and a boat that was being towed collided on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Monday morning.

Fire officials said four vehicles, including the boat, collided on I-91 South, just past exit 23, around 12:30 a.m.

One driver was extricated and taken to a local hospital.

One car was found rolled over in the median and everyone was able to get out of it. Fire officials said one person from the car was transported to a local hospital and the injuries are not life-threatening.

