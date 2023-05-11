Manchester

Two Hospitalized After Oil Tank Explosion in Manchester

Crews respond to Hilliard Street in Manchester
NBC Connecticut

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an oil tank exploded on Hilliard Street in Manchester Thursday morning.

Crews responded just before 10 a.m. Thursday to investigate and determined that two people had been cutting a 275-pound home heating oil tank with a torch and the heat ignited the residue inside the tank, causing an explosion, according to the Manchester Fire Department Eighth Utilities District.

They were both conscious and breathing and they were taken to Hartford Hospital.

OSHA has been contacted.  

