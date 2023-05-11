Two Hospitalized After Oil Tank Explosion in Manchester

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an oil tank exploded on Hilliard Street in Manchester Thursday morning.

Crews responded just before 10 a.m. Thursday to investigate and determined that two people had been cutting a 275-pound home heating oil tank with a torch and the heat ignited the residue inside the tank, causing an explosion, according to the Manchester Fire Department Eighth Utilities District.

They were both conscious and breathing and they were taken to Hartford Hospital.

OSHA has been contacted.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.