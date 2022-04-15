Two Hospitalized After Shooting in Ansonia

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in Ansonia Thursday night.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 10:30 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area of Avon Street and Day Street and a shooting victim at Griffin Hospital.

One of the victims, a 43-year-old Ansonia man, had been shot multiple times and drove himself to the hospital, police said.

He was transferred to another hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

An 18-year-old Ansonia man who was shot once was driven to a local hospital in a private car and he is in serious but stable condition.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that there was an altercation between several people on Avon Street before both men were shot.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here.