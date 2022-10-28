Two Hospitalized After Shooting in Waterbury

Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury Friday afternoon and they said two men were shot and went to local hospitals.

Officers responded to Knollwood Circle at 12:19 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area.

Police said local hospitals then contacted them and reported gunshot victims had just arrived at Saint Mary’s and Waterbury Hospital.

A 33-year-old man who had been shot was being treated at Saint Mary’s Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

A 22-year-old man who had been shot was being treated at Waterbury Hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.