Two injured after drive-by shooting in New Haven

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a reported drive-by shooting in New Haven Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the area of State Street and Ferry Street just after 1 p.m.

Responding officers found a man lying on the ground suffering after being shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Another man was dropped off at the hospital after being shot. Police said both men are in stable condition.

Investigators believe that shots were fired from a vehicle that was driving south on State Street. Someone in the car appears to have fired multiple rounds toward people standing on the road.

The car then continued on South Street. It was later found, but no one was inside, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 866-888-8477.