Two injured in car collision with pole in Hartford

Hartford police are investigating a crash that left two people unresponsive on Thursday night.

They responded to the intersection of High Street and South Chapel Street around 9 p.m. and found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

An emergency team extricated two men who were trapped in the vehicle. Both men were unresponsive but breathing on their own, according to fire officials.

Both people were transported to the hospital and their statuses are currently unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.