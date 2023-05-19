Two Injured in Hartford Fire Brought to Hospital

Two people suffered burns during a fire in Hartford Friday morning and one of them has severe injuries, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were alerted about a fire at a two-family home on Flatbush Avenue around 9:17 a.m. when a grandson who lives on the first floor called the fire department after hearing smoke alarms and seeing fire.

Crews found heavy fire in the living room area when they arrived.

Fire officials said one victim, a woman, had severe burns and she ran into her husband’s bedroom for help.

Her husband suffered burns as he was helping her and the fire extended to the bedroom, according to officials.

Firefighters helped the victims and put out the fire, which had spread.

Both injured people were taken to a hospital.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire.

The special services unit is working with the American Red Cross to help the two families that were displaced.

Fire officials said six adults were displaced.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.