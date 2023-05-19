Hartford

Two Injured in Hartford Fire Brought to Hospital

Firetrucks on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford on May 19
NBC Connecticut

Two people suffered burns during a fire in Hartford Friday morning and one of them has severe injuries, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were alerted about a fire at a two-family home on Flatbush Avenue around 9:17 a.m. when a grandson who lives on the first floor called the fire department after hearing smoke alarms and seeing fire. 

Crews found heavy fire in the living room area when they arrived.

Fire officials said one victim, a woman, had severe burns and she ran into her husband’s bedroom for help.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Her husband suffered burns as he was helping her and the fire extended to the bedroom, according to officials.

Firefighters helped the victims and put out the fire, which had spread.  

Both injured people were taken to a hospital.

Local

Torrington 3 hours ago

911 Calls Lead to Arrest of Impaired, Wrong-Way Driver on Route 8 in Torrington: PD

University of Hartford 3 hours ago

Never Too Late: ‘Atomic Veteran' Graduates College at 86

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire.

The special services unit is working with the American Red Cross to help the two families that were displaced.

Fire officials said six adults were displaced.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us