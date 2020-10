Hartford police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting that occurred Friday night.

Police tweeted Friday that they were investigating the shooting in the area of 40 Henry St. The scene is secured and the Major Crimes Division has been called in.

Shooting incident on Henry St now a homicide investigation. One victim pronounced on scene, second victim at HH w/GSW injuries. MCD/CSD on scene. More as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/9HwFhR4oyx — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 10, 2020

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person is at Hartford Hospital with injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.