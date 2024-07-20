Shelton

Two injured in serious motorcycle crash in Shelton

By Cat Murphy

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries Friday after their motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Shelton.

According to Shelton police, emergency crews responded just after 10 p.m. Friday to several reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Walnut Tree Hill Road and Thompson Street.

Investigators found that the motorcycle had been traveling south on Walnut Tree Hill Road when it was struck by a northbound vehicle executing a left turn onto Thompson Street.

The motorcycle’s two occupants were discovered in the roadway with serious injuries and transported to Bridgeport Hospital, police said.

The 21-year-old man identified as the operator suffered critical injuries in the crash and is in the intensive care unit, according to police. The 22-year-old woman who had been a passenger on the motorcycle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 17-year-old operator of the motor vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

No law enforcement action has been taken in connection with the crash. 

The accident is still under investigation.

