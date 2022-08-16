Two Injured, One Critically, in Downtown Hartford Stabbing

Two people are injured, one critically, after a fight resulted in a stabbing in downtown Hartford Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to Pratt Street at about 7:20 p.m. Responding officers found two men with stab wounds.

Both men are in their 20s. Police said one of the men has multiple stab wounds and is in critical, but stable condition. The other man had a stab wound and has non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the incident stemmed from an argument and both men appear to have stabbed each other.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.