Middletown

One dead, another injured in Middletown car crash

By Anyssa McCalla

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has died and another person is injured after a car crash in Middletown Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Washington Street in the area of High Street, near Wesleyan University just before 10 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said one person suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The person's identity is unknown at this time. Another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, authorities said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators said a Toyota was traveling on Washington Street in the right lane when it struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Police asked people to avoid the area and take alternate routes. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-638-4061.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us